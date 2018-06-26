Man arrested after stabbing in Riverside, Cardiff
A 43-year-old man has been arrested after a man was stabbed in Cardiff.
Emergency services were called to Ninian Park Road in the Riverside area at about 18:30 BST on Monday.
The victim, a 42-year-old man, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales and is in a stable condition.
South Wales Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, and that it was understood the men knew each other.
Passers-by ran to try and stop the bleeding of the stabbed man, and one said: "It was pretty intense, he was bleeding fairly heavily."