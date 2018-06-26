Parc Prison inmate Perry Russell named as man who died
- 26 June 2018
An inmate who died at Parc Prison in Bridgend has been named by the security firm that runs it.
Perry Russell was sentenced to six years for intent to supply heroin in April 2017 and was due to be released in May 2020.
Mr Russell was found unresponsive in his cell by staff on Thursday 21 June and paramedics were called.
G4S said the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate the death in custody.