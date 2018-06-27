Image copyright BBC Wales Image caption Trains have been delayed because of the crash

Trains have been delayed after a bus with schoolchildren on board crashed into a bridge in Roath.

The railway bridge over Health Halt Road was damaged in the collision with a double-decker bus on Wednesday morning.

Police and ambulance crews are currently at the scene.

Arriva Trains Wales said services running through Heath High Level and Cardiff Queen Street may be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.