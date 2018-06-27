Image copyright Family photo Image caption Amelia Brooke Harris, four, was found dead at a property in Trealaw

A four-year-old girl allegedly murdered by her mother was found dead on a coffee table in a garden, an inquest has heard.

Amelia Brooke Harris was discovered by police on the wooden table at her family home in Trealaw, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on 8 June.

Her mother Carly Ann Harris, 37, has been charged with murder.

Pontypridd Coroner's Court heard a post-mortem examination did not conclude how she died.

More tests were ordered and the hearing was adjourned until 13 November.

Ms Harris will appear before Cardiff Crown Court on 13 August, but no plea has yet been entered.