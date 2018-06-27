Image copyright Google Image caption The 32-year-old had been in the Sirhowy pub in High Street in Blackwood

The death of a man after he was handcuffed by police is being investigated by a watchdog.

Officers were called to High Street in Blackwood on Monday over concerns for a man's welfare, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The 32-year-old became unresponsive after being handcuffed, and died a short time later despite attempts by officers and paramedics to save him.

A post mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday.

Catrin Evans, IOPC director for Wales, said: "We have started our investigation into the circumstances including what contact police had with the man.

"We understand he was in the Sirhowy Wetherspoons pub on Blackwood High Street that afternoon before police attended."

The case was referred to the IOPC by Gwent Police.