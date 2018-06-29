South East Wales

Woman who died after being hit by car in Brynmawr named

  • 29 June 2018
Sheila Skuse Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Great-grandmother Sheila Skuse was knocked down on Sunday afternoon

An 86-year-old pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Brynmawr has been named by police.

Great-grandmother Sheila Skuse was taken to hospital on Sunday afternoon after she was knocked down in Market Square, but died from her injuries.

A 29-year-old man, also from Brynmawr, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Her family said Mrs Skuse, who lived locally, was "a warm and welcoming lady with a ready smile for everyone".

Police have appealed for dashcam or CCTV footage from anyone in the area at the time.

In a statement, Mrs Skuse's family said she was known for running Skuse's off-licence in Blaenavon with her late husband Stan.

They said: "Sheila lived a long, full life but was tragically taken away from us. She was deeply loved and her passing has left a chasm in our lives."

Gwent Police said the arrested man had now been released under investigation.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Emergency services were called to Market Square on Sunday

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites