Image copyright SWFRS Image caption The friends became trapped with their dog and had to be rescued by firefighters

Three friends and a dog who got trapped in a quarry have been saved by firefighters.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it got a 999 call from a man "holding on" to a tree over a quarry in Risca, in Caerphilly county, at 14:15 BST on Saturday.

Specialist rope crews rescued the man, who was "convinced" they would not find him in time.

Another friend and a dog were also saved - a third freed himself.

The service confirmed no one had been hurt in the incident, which happened as firefighters across Wales dealt with a number of wildfires in the rising temperatures.

Jennie Griffiths, of SWFRS, tweeted that a call handler spent 45 minutes talking to a man who was "holding on" over the quarry and was "convinced we would not locate him".

"Crews followed control updates + located the casualty".

She said firefighters from Risca and rope rescue crews from Malpas and Ebbw Vale then rescued the friends and the dog.