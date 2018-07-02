Image copyright Family photo Image caption Andrew Niinemae before and after treatment at the weekend and has now been discharged from hospital

A man nearly lost his leg when he tried to stop a car being driven into a crowd of people, his wife has said.

Andrew Niinemae, 35, suffered severe leg injuries outside Miss Jones bar in Whitchurch, Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday.

The father-of-three's wife Rhia said he smashed the car window and pulled the handbrake but the vehicle reversed and his leg was trapped against a taxi.

Mr Niinemae needed emergency surgery at the University Hospital of Wales.

South Wales Police confirmed officers went to the scene "following reports of a dark-coloured car being driven deliberately at speed at a group of people" just after 00:30 BST.

The force said after crashing into a parked taxi, it left the scene at speed and they were trying to contact the car's owner.

"Andy is still in shock," Mrs Niinemae said. "They tried to run people over outside Greggs and the Royal Oak.

"Andy realised they were heading for a crowd of about 20 people.

'Horrendous'

"He smashed the car window and pulled the handbrake and turned the car. They then reversed and Andy's leg got jammed between the car and a taxi.

Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics responded to an incident outside Miss Jones Bar and Grill in Cardiff

Mrs Niimemae said her husband's leg was badly wounded in four places. She added: "He could have lost his leg, it was horrendous."

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed it attended the scene on Merthyr Road on Saturday morning and one man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

Det Insp Paul Raikes, from Cardiff West CID, said: "This was a shocking incident that has left one man with a very nasty leg injury and understandably overwhelmed by what has happened.

"A full investigation is under way to identify and arrest those responsible."

He asked for anyone with mobile phone or dash cam footage or CCTV to get in touch,

Whitchurch councillor Linda Morgan called for security to be stepped up in the area after hearing about a number of "disturbing incidents" including a mugging and a stabbing in recent weeks.

"I'm concerned about an escalation of problems," she said.

"I'd like more of a police presence to ensure it's nipped in the bud."