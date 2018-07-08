Image copyright RB Create Ltd Image caption Cyclists will face 1,826m of climbing during the popular race

Almost 10,000 cyclists will take part in a race across south east Wales in sweltering heat, with motorists facing disruption.

The fourth Velothon Wales starts and ends in Cardiff but takes in Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and Caerphilly.

Temperatures are expected to reach 28C (82.4F) in the capital as the amateur and professional cyclists compete on Sunday.

A series of road closures are also in place.

Cyclists will take on one of three distances, with 87 mile (140km), 78 mile (125km), 37 mile (60km) courses in the velothon.

The longest race will start and end in Cardiff, taking in the Brecon Beacons, Pontypool, Newbridge and Caerphilly, while the 78 mile race will start and end in Cardiff, and the 37 mile race will start in Usk and end in the capital.

Cardiff council is warning of temporary road closures across the city but organisers say they have been "significantly reduced" this year.

Image copyright Velothon Wales Image caption A map of the road closures across south east Wales on Sunday

For the two shorter events, competitors will leave Cardiff from the civic centre, heading down Castle Street, onto High Street and out of the city towards the Magic Roundabout, Splott.

Image copyright Velothon Wales Image caption Road closures in Cardiff city centre

They will then head east - along Ocean Way, Rover Way, Lamby Way, through Wentloog towards Newport.

When the competitors return to Cardiff, they will come over Caerphilly Mountain, down through Lisvane, into Cyncoed and back into Cathays finishing at the civic centre.

The races will start at 07:00 BST and the road closures will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so, Cardiff Council added.

Bessemer Close Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) will open as normal but Lamby Way HWRC will be closed in the morning and reopen from 13:00.