Image copyright Amie Sainsbury/Paul Fears

A 10-year-old girl has said she is "very proud" of a letter she wrote thanking crews battling wild fires, after she was praised on social media.

Kelcea Sainsbury, from Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, wrote the note for "brave" firefighters working at a blaze at Cwmcelyn Mountain, Blaina.

The Blaen-y-Cwm primary school pupil is due to meet firefighters as they want to thank her personally.

Fire services said there had been many other acts of kindness in the heatwave.

Residents have been taking trays of teas, pizza and other refreshments to firefighters working around the clock in the hot weather across north, mid and south Wales.

In her letter, Kelcea said: "I would like to say thank you and well done for battling the fire in Cwmcelyn and making sure that everyone was safe.

"You are amazing in what you do helping save lives and making it a safe community to live in."

Since the letter was tweeted, Kelcea's mum, Amie, said they had been "overwhelmed" with messages of praise.

In north Wales, senior operational manager Stuart Millington talked of "acts of incredible kindness from individuals and businesses" as crews worked at Carmel and Bethesda.

And firefighters covering mid and west Wales said they had also received local support while tackling grass and mountain fires at Cwm Rheidol, Pembrey Mountain, Cwmtydu, and Aberpergwm.

Fire service area manager Simon Jenkins said he wanted to thank communities who "fed and watered our firefighters during these tough operations".

Asked why she wrote the letter, Kelcea said: "Because of all the hard work they have been doing with the fires.

"It might have been very hot in this heat. They are very brave and very hardworking."