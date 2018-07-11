Image copyright BBC/FAMILY PHOTO Image caption Denise Rosser was dound dead at her home in Lewis Street

A force which had contact with a woman in the days before her suspected murder is being investigated by the police watchdog.

Denise Rosser, 38, was found dead at her home in Bedlinog, Merthyr Tydfil, at about 06:20 BST on Tuesday, 29 May.

Simon Winstone, 49, has been charged with her murder.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said an investigation was launched after a mandatory referral from South Wales Police.

Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Simon Winstone appeared at Merthyr Magistrates' Court after being charged with murder

Mr Winstone is accused of killing Miss Rosser between 27 May and 30 May and the watchdog said she was last in contact with police on Saturday, 26 May.

Catrin Evan, the IOPC's director for Wales, said: "Our investigators will be examining the nature of the police contact with Miss Rosser and whether South Wales Police followed local and national policies and guidance."

She added that Miss Rosser's family would be kept updated as the investigation progressed.