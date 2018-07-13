Lansdowne Primary School shuts over ceiling safety fears
13 July 2018
A Victorian primary school in Cardiff has been closed to allow safety checks and repairs to its ceiling.
Lansdowne primary in Canton opened in 1898 and served as a military hospital during World War One.
Cardiff council said alternative arrangements were being made for pupils ahead of the end of term on 24 July. Junior pupils will be taught at Fitzalan High School next week.
The council said work will be completed before pupils return in September.