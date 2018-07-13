South East Wales

Lansdowne Primary School shuts over ceiling safety fears

  • 13 July 2018
Lansdowne Primary frontage

A Victorian primary school in Cardiff has been closed to allow safety checks and repairs to its ceiling.

Lansdowne primary in Canton opened in 1898 and served as a military hospital during World War One.

Cardiff council said alternative arrangements were being made for pupils ahead of the end of term on 24 July. Junior pupils will be taught at Fitzalan High School next week.

The council said work will be completed before pupils return in September.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites