Image caption The smoke could be seen from Pontypridd lido

A fire has broken out on a mountain near an open-air swimming pool in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

The blaze started shortly before 11:00 BST on Graig Mountain, and smoke could be seen by people enjoying the weather at Pontypridd lido.

The fire currently covers about five hectares of land on the mountainside.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews were speaking to residents, although no plans were in place to evacuate homes near the fire.

A helicopter has been sent to the scene by the emergency services.

Image caption A helicopter was seen flying into the smoke