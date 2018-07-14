Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A4043 Cwmavon Road in Blaenavon

Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Torfaen.

The Welsh Ambulance Service was called to the A4043 Cwmavon Road in Blaenavon following reports of the crash on Saturday just before 10:30 BST.

One person was airlifted to Morriston Hospital, Swansea, and two other people were taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff by ambulance, the emergency services said.

The conditions of the injured people is not yet known.