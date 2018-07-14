Three taken to hospital after A4043 Blaenavon crash
- 14 July 2018
Three people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Torfaen.
The Welsh Ambulance Service was called to the A4043 Cwmavon Road in Blaenavon following reports of the crash on Saturday just before 10:30 BST.
One person was airlifted to Morriston Hospital, Swansea, and two other people were taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff by ambulance, the emergency services said.
The conditions of the injured people is not yet known.