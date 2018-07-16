Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Bradley Lukins suffered serious injuries in the crash and died later in hospital

A 21-year-old man who died in a car crash was "an amazing boy and a great source of joy to everyone who knew him", his family said paying tribute.

Bradley Lukins, from Blaina, was involved in a car crash in Blaenavon Road, Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, at about 03:05 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to Nevill Hall Hospital with serious injuries but later died.

Bradley Lukins's family thanked hospital staff, adding they "are obviously devastated".

"We would also like to thank everyone for their kind condolences and everyone who has sent cards and flowers."

Police arrested two 21-year-old men on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the crash.

One man has since been released under investigation and the other has been released with no further action.