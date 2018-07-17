Image copyright Other Image caption Mark Sim, left, and Peter O'Brien both died in the explosion

A company will be prosecuted after two engineers were killed after an explosion.

Father-of-six Peter O'Brien, 51, and Mark Sim, 41. died after a blast in the basement of the Celsa Steel UK plant in Splott, Cardiff, in November 2015.

Five men were also injured in the incident.

The Health and Safety Executive has now told Celsa Manufacturing (UK) it will face a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Representatives of the company will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on 11 September.