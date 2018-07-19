Image copyright Rhys Bennett Image caption Crews and a helicopter battled the fire for five days

A wildfire which raged for five days was started deliberately, police have confirmed.

Firefighters and a helicopter were required to extinguish the fire at Twmbarlwm mountain in Cwmcarn forest, near Risca.

The fire had threatened nearby homes but firefighters warned residents of the danger.

Police believe the fire was started deliberately and are investigating.

"At approximately 12:44 BST on 14 July, we received reports of a large fire on a mountain near Blackvein Road between Cwmcarn and Risca," a Gwent Police spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The fire has been deemed deliberate and at this time enquiries are ongoing."

Image copyright Rhys Bennett Image caption Police believe the fire was started deliberately

Speaking on Wednesday, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We are advising local residents to avoid the area and be safe.

"People should also avoid dropping cigarettes and lighting camp fires.

"There will be an investigation into the cause of the fire."

Anyone with information has been asked contact the police.