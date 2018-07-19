Plaque for first Welsh woman to swim English Channel
A blue plaque honouring the first Welsh woman to swim the English Channel is to be unveiled at the National Lido of Wales.
Jenny James, from Pontypridd, was 24 when she swam from Calais to Dover in August 1951 in 13 hours and 55 minutes.
She died in 2014 aged 87 at a care home in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Ms James learned to swim at the original lido in Pontypridd at a young age. She went on to save more than 100 lives as a lifeguard.
The plaque in memory and honour of Ms James is being unveiled in the presence of family members and friends.
Ms James was given a huge reception by the people of Pontypridd when she returned from her channel swim.
Her niece, Samantha Davies said "hundreds and hundreds" of people welcomed her back.
Ms James was given the freedom of Pontypridd and free entrance for life to any swimming pool in Wales.