Image copyright Loft Image caption An artist's impression of Newport Market after the planned development

Plans for a £12m redevelopment of Newport Market which could create 300 jobs have been revealed.

The proposals for the Grade II listed building include a tech hub and flats, as well as retaining the market and food hall.

Loft Co, which led the transformation of Cardiff's Tramshed, Barry's Pumphouse and Porthcawl's Jennings Building, is behind the plan.

Newport council has given the project its "in-principle" backing.

Stall owners are optimistic about the proposals, as long as the market can be accessed during the revamp, according to Kriminal Records owner Dean Beddis.

The council said that if the scheme goes ahead, work will be phased so businesses in the market can continue to operate during construction.

Mr Beddis, who has been trading in the market for 32 years, said: "A lot of the stalls are empty so, whatever they do, it will create more footfall.

"It's a beautiful building and it needs to be utilised. It should be the jewel in the crown of Newport, not the thorn in its side."

Image copyright Newport council Image caption Newport's Grade II listed Market Arcade dates back to 1869

Debbie Wilcox, leader of Newport City Council, said the authority was "excited about the opportunity" to protect and enhance "an historic landmark".

If the plans are approved, they will "boost football and create more trade", as well as creating more than 300 permanent new jobs, she added.