Image copyright Media Wales Image caption Parents brought folding chairs, magazines and snacks

Dozens of parents queued up outside a Cardiff school from the early hours of the morning in a bid to secure their children a place at its breakfast club.

Parents arrived at Ysgol y Berllan Deg prepared for a long wait with folding chairs, magazines and snacks.

The school in the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff has 100 breakfast club places which are in high demand and allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Parent Leanne Taylor said she had been outside the school since 03:30 BST.

"This is my second year doing this... if I didn't get a place in breakfast club it would be impossible for me to continue in my job," she said.

She said the morning build up of traffic on her daily commute meant a place was essential.

"If I drop my daughter off at eight I can get in by quarter past, half past," she said.

"If I dropped her off at nine I'm unlikely to start work until round 10 o'clock and I don't think my managers would be as understanding as they are right now."

Image copyright Media Wales Image caption Leanne Taylor queued up for a second year in a row for breakfast club

The Welsh Government's free breakfast scheme, which started in 2004, is designed to give children the opportunity of a breakfast at school every morning.

It is meant to help improve health and concentration and "to assist in raising the standards of learning and attainment".

"Places at Ysgol y Berllan Deg's breakfast club are in high demand," said a Cardiff council spokeswoman.

"Additional places have been created every year and the service is regularly reviewed.

"However, unfortunately due to staff and space limitations, the school is unable to provide a place for everyone who applies."