Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Luke Quatrini was sentenced on Friday with his father and brother

A grandson has been spared jail for stealing his grandfather's life savings and using some of the cash to pay for his girlfriend's breast surgery.

Luke Quatrini, 35, took £1,500 from the 92-year-old's funeral fund, spending £500 on the surgery and booking Ryanair flights, Newport Crown Court heard.

Retired docker Clifford Bartlett had started saving up the money so that his family would not pay for his funeral.

Quatrini's father and brother had previously admitted fraud in the case.

The three men appeared together at the court for sentencing on Friday.

Portable toilet

Judge Recorder Ifan Wyn Lloyd Jones told them they "should be ashamed" of their actions prior to Mr Bartlett's death last December.

The court was told some of the money was used by Luke Quatrini to help pay for breast surgery for hairdresser girlfriend Emma Hodges who later posed for a series of underwear photographs.

Quatrini, from Rogerstone, also booked flights to Spain using Mr Bartlett's account, and spent cash on clothes, a portable toilet and building equipment.

His father, Vincent, 74, spent £339 on car insurance using his father-in-law's account details.

And Quatrini's brother, Richard, 31, posed as his grandfather over the phone to "authorise" the insurance payment, as well as spending £13.59 of his money to buy DVDs on Amazon.

Image caption The trio were sentenced at Newport Crown Court

Prosecutor Emma Harris said Mr Bartlett had trusted son-in-law Vincent Quatrini with his account details so he could pay for his expenditures while he was in and out of hospital.

But he was left "devastated" when he found out his own family had cleared out his savings account.

Vincent and Richard Quatrini, both from Newport, pleaded guilty to fraud at a separate hearing.

Very good income

But Luke Quatrini denied his involvement, claiming his granddad said "no problem at all" when asked if he could pay a £500 deposit for the cosmetic surgery.

A jury found him guilty of five counts of fraud after a trial.

Luke Quatrini received a six month jail sentence, suspended for one year, after defending barrister Huw Davies said prison would cost him his job and his family home despite having a "very good income" of £30,000 as an electrician.

He was also ordered to pay a £2,000 contribution to prosecution costs and required to complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

His father and brother received three month sentences, suspended for one year, and were ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.