Crash near Culverhouse Cross, Cardiff, closes A4232
- 22 July 2018
A serious accident closed a major Cardiff road in both directions, with the air ambulance at the scene.
The incident happened on the A4232 between the M4 at Cardiff West and Culverhouse Cross.
One lane was closed to allow the air ambulance to land but the northbound carriageway has since reopened.
South Wales Police has advised motorists to avoid the area, with delays expected.