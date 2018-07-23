Image caption Previous proposals to restrict rough sleeping and impose a blanket ban on begging were dropped in Newport

Begging within 10 metres of cash machines could be banned in Newport city centre.

In a survey of 61 people, 69% said they wanted begging banned from the city, saying it was "far too prolific" and intimidating.

Some said a number of beggars had been "verbally abusive" when they did not get money.

The council will consider whether to change its Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) on Tuesday.

A PSPO was first issued in 2015 and addresses issues such as drinking, anti-social behaviour, keeping dogs on leads and touting in the city centre.

However, councillors are looking at what, if any, changes to adopt when issuing it for a further three years.

A number of revisions had been considered - such as banning all begging and groups gathering.

In a public consultation some people said they had experienced incidents where beggars had "reacted rudely" or "become verbally abusive when money was not given".

Others said they could not walk through the city centre without being approached for money or cigarettes, while a small number of respondents specifically mentioned they found the begging intimidating.

A revision to the PSPO suggested in a report reads: "Within the restricted area, no person shall beg within 10 metres of a cash or payment machine.

"Nor beg in a manner that caused or is likely to cause a member of the public harassment, alarm or distress by that behaviour."