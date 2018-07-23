Image copyright Google Image caption Roads by Grange Gardens park in the city have been closed

Roads by a Cardiff park have been closed off as police investigate a "serious assault".

Armed officers were called an area next to Grange Gardens in Grangetown at about 02:00 BST on Monday after reports that a man had been attacked.

Parts of Corporation Road and Holmesdale Street have been shut while several scenes are examined.

South Wales Police said it was unable to release any more details about the victim at the moment.

A force spokeswoman said residents in the area could expect some disruption while entering and leaving the area during the morning.