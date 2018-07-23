Cardiff sex assault: Man attacked in Whitchurch
- 23 July 2018
A man has been sexually assaulted in Cardiff.
South Wales Police said the "serious sexual assault" happened in the Whitchurch area of the city early on Monday.
Anyone who witnessed any individuals acting suspiciously near St David's Road, Brook Road or Merthyr Road between 01:45 and 02:50 BST has been asked to contact police.
The force said it was believed to be an "isolated incident".
The victim is being supported by specially trained officers and family, it added.