Image caption Residents said the smell and dust from the site is worse in hot weather

Residents have voiced their concerns about the "unbearable" smell coming from a recycling plant in Caerphilly county during the heatwave.

About 75 people from Gelligaer attended a public meeting on Monday about the Bryn compost and quarry site, which is looking to expand.

They said the hot weather has made conditions worse with dust coming from the quarry also affecting people living nearby.

The company has declined to comment.

Harriet Weyman, who lives on Gelligaer estate, said: "The smell is getting worse and we've now got rats to deal with too.

"I want to get the paddling pool out for the children and have a barbecue, but we can't because the smell and dust is that bad. We don't even open the windows.

"I won't invite anyone over my house, it's too embarrassing."

Image copyright Google Image caption Councillor Wynne David backs the Bryn Group's expansion plans

Caerphilly councillor Wynne David called the public meeting to explain to angry locals why he is in favour of Bryn Group's expansion plan.

"I supported the approval of this application because there are rigid conditions in place which control the dust that is generated by it and there are onerous conditions the applicant will have to obey," he said.

"I've annoyed a lot of residents by voting to approve it."