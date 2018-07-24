Image caption Malachi Thomas died in Grangetown on Monday

Police have identified a man who was stabbed to death in a Cardiff suburb.

Malachi Thomas, 20, suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene at a house in Corporation Road, Cardiff, at about 02:00 BST on Monday.

Mr Thomas lived in Butetown with his mother and sister. He was formally identified on Tuesday, and his family are being supported by police.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Det Ch Insp Gareth Morgan, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are doing all we can to identify and arrest those responsible for the murder of Malachi Thomas.

"Following an appeal yesterday for information and CCTV, a number of people have come forward for which we are very grateful.

"We are now following up some positive lines of enquiry but as yet there have been no arrests."