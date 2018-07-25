Image caption Malaciah Thomas died in Grangetown on Monday

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in a Cardiff suburb.

Malaciah Joseph Thomas, 20, suffered multiple stab wounds and died at a house in Corporation Road at about 02:00 BST on Monday.

South Wales Police said the arrested man was from the Ely area. The force is continuing to investigate in the Grangetown area of the city.

Mr Thomas lived in Butetown with his mother and sister.