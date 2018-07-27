South East Wales

Grangetown death: Man in court charged with murder

  • 27 July 2018
Malaciah Thomas and the scene where he died
Image caption Malaciah Thomas died in Grangetown on Monday

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a man who was found stabbed to death in a suburb of Cardiff.

Malaciah Joseph Thomas, 20, from Butetown, suffered multiple stab wounds and died at a house in Corporation Road, Grangetown, on Monday.

A 19-year-old from Ely appeared before magistrates in the city on Friday.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday. Two other people were previously arrested,

A 29-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Cardiff, were also arrested of suspicion of murder.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites