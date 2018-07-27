Image caption Malaciah Thomas died in Grangetown on Monday

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a man who was found stabbed to death in a suburb of Cardiff.

Malaciah Joseph Thomas, 20, from Butetown, suffered multiple stab wounds and died at a house in Corporation Road, Grangetown, on Monday.

A 19-year-old from Ely appeared before magistrates in the city on Friday.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday. Two other people were previously arrested,

A 29-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Cardiff, were also arrested of suspicion of murder.