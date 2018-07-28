Image copyright Sam Sheppard Image caption The cause of the fire has not been confirmed

A blaze broke out in the aisle of an Asda shop in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Firefighters tackled the flames for two hours after being called to the Tonypandy branch at 00:30 BST.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed. South Wales Police has not yet commented.

An Asda spokesman confirmed the store is temporarily closed but teams were working to reopen as soon as possible. He added: "We're pleased that no-one was hurt."