Fire breaks out at Tonypandy Asda store
- 28 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A blaze broke out in the aisle of an Asda shop in Rhondda Cynon Taff.
Firefighters tackled the flames for two hours after being called to the Tonypandy branch at 00:30 BST.
The cause of the fire has not been confirmed. South Wales Police has not yet commented.
An Asda spokesman confirmed the store is temporarily closed but teams were working to reopen as soon as possible. He added: "We're pleased that no-one was hurt."