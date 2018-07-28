Image caption Malaciah Thomas died in Grangetown on Monday

A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found stabbed to death in a Cardiff suburb.

Malaciah Joseph Thomas, 20, from Butetown, suffered multiple stab wounds and died at a house in Corporation Road, Grangetown, on Monday.

A 19-year-old man from Cardiff was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday.

It comes after two men were charged and another appeared in court on Friday.

Two men, aged 29 and 20, both from Cardiff, have been charged with murder.

A 19-year-old from Ely was remanded in custody after appearing in front of magistrates on Saturday facing the same charge.

Mr Thomas' family have been updated regarding the developments and continue to be supported by family liaison officers, police said.