M4 crash: Motorway closed after car overturns near Pencoed
- 29 July 2018
Police have closed the M4 to allow an air ambulance to land after a car overturned.
The crash happened at about 06:40 BST between junction 35 for Pencoed in Bridgend county and junction 34 for Miskin, Rhondda Cynon Taff, and the eastbound carriageway has been closed.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and ambulances are at the scene, but it is not known if anyone has been injured.
Traffic reports said there may also be another car involved.