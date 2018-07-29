Image caption The body of Malaciah Thomas was discovered in the Grangetown area of Cardiff

A fourth man has charged with the murder of another man found stabbed to death in a Cardiff suburb.

Malaciah Joseph Thomas, 20, from Butetown, suffered multiple stab wounds and died at a house in Corporation Road, Grangetown, on Monday.

A 19-year-old man from Llanishen will appear before Cardiff magistrates on Monday.

It comes after two men were charged and another appeared in court on Friday.

The others accused of murdering Mr Thomas are two men, aged 29 and 20, both from Cardiff.

Another 19-year-old from the Ely area was remanded in custody by magistrates on the same charge.