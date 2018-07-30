Image caption Malaciah Thomas died in Grangetown on Monday

Four people have been charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death in a Cardiff suburb.

Malaciah Joseph Thomas, 20, from Butetown, suffered multiple stab wounds and died at a house in Corporation Road, Grangetown, on 23 July.

Three men have already appeared before Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

The fourth man, a 19-year-old from Cardiff, will appear before the court on Monday.

Two men, aged 29 and 20, both from Cardiff, have been charged with murder along with a 19-year-old from Ely.

Mr Thomas' family have been updated regarding the developments and continue to be supported by family liaison officers, police said.