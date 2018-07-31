Image copyright Google

A father-of-three was found dead in his flat while a webcam was still filming, an inquest heard.

Builder Leon Jenkins was discovered at his home in Cardiff by South Wales Police after it was tipped off by the administrator of the website.

The Coroner's Office said the 43-year-old was found in his flat in the Roath area of the city on 25 July.

The inquest in Pontypridd was adjourned for a full hearing to allow a full investigation into the death.

