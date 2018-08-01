Asda fire: Three questioned over Tonypandy blaze
- 1 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three children have been questioned in connection with a fire in the aisle of a supermarket.
South Wales Police said all three were under the age of 18, but have not provided their ages or genders.
It took firefighters two hours to put out the blaze at Asda in Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on Saturday.
The supermarket was closed on Saturday, but reopened on Sunday. An Asda spokesman said: "We're pleased that no-one was hurt."