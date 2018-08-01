Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sam Sheppard captured this footage outside the store

Three children have been questioned in connection with a fire in the aisle of a supermarket.

South Wales Police said all three were under the age of 18, but have not provided their ages or genders.

It took firefighters two hours to put out the blaze at Asda in Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on Saturday.

The supermarket was closed on Saturday, but reopened on Sunday. An Asda spokesman said: "We're pleased that no-one was hurt."