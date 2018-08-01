Image copyright Graham Short Image caption Micro-engraver Graham Short made six of the notes after Kane won the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals in the 2018 World Cup

A £5 note engraved with the image of England striker Harry Kane has gone into circulation in Merthyr Tydfil.

Micro-engraver Graham Short made six of the notes after Kane won the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals during the 2018 World Cup.

He used the note during a purchase at a shop in Cefn Coed last Wednesday.

The artist previously etched Jane Austen on to new £5 notes when they were first circulated and those have been valued at £50,000.

Mr Short, from Birmingham, spent one in each UK nation and chose Merthyr Tydfil because his father was born in Dowlais.

He gifted the other two notes to the Football Association and to Tottenham Hotspur forward Kane himself.

He said: "I wanted someone to find it who perhaps needed the money and they can perhaps sell it for whatever. Holidays or Christmas."

Manbreet Kaur, who owns the off licence where the note was spent but failed to spot it for himself, said: "You don't think. Someone will give you a note and then another customer comes in and needs a five pounds note. That's why I missed it."