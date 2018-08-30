Image copyright Twitter/Shannon Ryan Image caption The shell of Shannon Rose's burnt out car after the arson attack

A mother feared for her seven-month-old daughter after arsonists torched a car parked just below her first-floor bedroom.

Harper Jade was sleeping when mum Shannon Rose's car was the latest set alight in a series of deliberate fires in the Caia Park area of Wrexham.

Ms Rose was woken by neighbours banging on her door and Harper was carried to safety out of a window.

"It was so scary as flames were as high as Harper's bedroom," said Ms Rose.

"I just grabbed her and ran downstairs but couldn't go through the door due to the flames so I had to give her to neighbours through window.

"I dread to think what would have happened to our little girl if the car exploded - the fire was right outside her window. It's awful.

"Harper was such a confident little baby but today she's so shaken up, all she wants his hugs and reassurance. The last few hours has been so emotional."

Her Vauxhall Corsa was set alight in Trevenna Way at about 01:00 BST on Thursday but the fire quickly spread to partner Alex Fox's Ford Fiesta.

Theirs are the latest of 12 vehicles to have been set ablaze in the past 48 hours in what North Wales Fire and Rescue Service believe are deliberate fires.

The family's two cars have both been written off and were among the four cars destroyed by fire overnight - three in their street, Trevenna Way, and another in nearby Montgomery Road.

'Such a worry'

North Wales Police and the fire service are investigating but Ms Rose, 23, is worried someone could be killed if the arson attacks continue.

"If it wasn't for the quick actions of our neighbours, the worst could've have happened," she said.

"They woke us quickly, helped us out of the house quickly - but they also flagged down the fire crew who had been dealing with another car arson on our road a few minutes earlier.

"All of these deliberate fires are such a worry. Someone is going be seriously hurt or even worse before long."

The Caia Park area has been previously blighted by arson attacks which reached their height in 2015, with 55 recorded deliberate fires.