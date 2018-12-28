Image copyright Ceri Harris Image caption Ceri (centre) with Chris Harrod

An NHS manager has been awarded a British Empire Medal for her charitable service to patients in south Wales.

Ceri Harris, of Rhondda Cynon Taff, raised £10,000 in six months by creating a cookbook for cancer patients and their families.

The Velindre equality and trust manager of 13 years, said it was a "complete shock".

She is joined by Reynette Roberts of Cardiff, and dozens from Wales nominated for a New Years Honour.

"I want people to remember their happy memories. The book is about sharing people's stories and their legacy.

"Food is something that brings people together," she said.

The Velindre Cookbook was developed with patients and the story behind their recipes.

Ms Harris said that she has only had six weekends off since July 2018 but "it makes my job more interesting".

Also from south Wales, director of Oasis in Cardiff, Reynette Roberts has been awarded an MBE for her work with refugees and asylum seekers in Cardiff.

Image caption Reynette is looking forward to telling her Mum the good news

She said she was "stunned" to get the award and wants people to see refugees and asylum seekers as humans like anyone else.

"I'll be glad when I can tell people," she said.

"It was something I never expected to get."