Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Players have 180 days in which to claim their prize

A lottery ticket-holder has come forward to claim their £1m prize three months after the draw.

The money was won in the EuroMillions draw on 7 February, with the ticket bought in Ceredigion.

"It would have been awful if the ticket-holder had missed out on this life-changing amount of money," Camelot spokesman Andy Carter said.

Players had been urged to check their tickets after someone in Rhondda Cynon Taff failed to claim a £1m prize.