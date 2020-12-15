Covid: Staff at Cardiff vaccination centre test positive
By Cemlyn Davies
BBC Wales political correspondent
- Published
Nine members of staff at a mass vaccination centre in Cardiff have tested positive for coronavirus.
A staff email from Cardiff and Vale Health Board said vaccinations had been "paused" and staff working at the site were being tested.
Anyone identified as a close contact would be invited for testing, the email said.
No "additional risk has been identified to anyone who has been vaccinated at the centre", the board added.
The email, seen by BBC Wales, said: "We can confirm that nine staff at our mass vaccination centre in Splott have now tested positive for Covid-19.
"We have implemented testing among staff at the unit to manage the outbreak and minimise the spread."
The email added: "Our Covid-19 vaccinations over the next few days will be paused while we carry out testing of staff and we would appreciate your patience at this time."
In a statement, a spokeswoman for the health board said: "We can confirm that a number of staff have tested positive at one of our mass vaccination centres.
"We are implementing testing of staff at the centre and anyone that is identified as a close contact will be asked to self-isolate.
"Currently, no additional risk has been identified to anyone who has been vaccinated at the centre.
"We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that the virus is still prevalent in our local communities and to please follow the guidance by maintaining social distancing, washing hands frequently, and wearing face coverings."