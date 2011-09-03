Body found after search at Llanelli North Dock
A body has been discovered after a major search for a missing person in a Llanelli dock.
It is understood emergency services were looking for a male seen entering the water at the Carmarthenshire town's North Dock.
The search was co-ordinated by Dyfed-Powys Police, who confirmed a body was found.
Swansea Coastguard received a call shortly after 0900 BST on Saturday and alerted inshore lifeboats.
The coastguard sent search teams from Burry Port and Port Talbot to the scene.
The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it sent two boats from Llanelli and Swansea to the scene.
In addition, a search dog and two fire engines went from Llanelli.
Swansea Coastguard said the incident had drawn to a close at about 1445 BST.
