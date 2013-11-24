A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted as she walked to her car after work in Swansea.

The attack happened near the civic centre at about 17:40 GMT on Wednesday.

Officers said the woman, in her 50s, was threatened before the attack.

The man was arrested in the Swansea area and is in custody at the central police station. The victim has been updated and the police investigation is continuing.

South Wales Police asked anyone with information to contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting number 62130365878.