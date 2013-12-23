Image caption Withybush will no longer handle any complex births under the plan

Health Minister Mark Drakeford faces a legal challenge over his decision to give the go-ahead for the closure of the specialist baby care unit at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest.

An application is being made for a judicial review following his approval of Hywel Dda health board's plans.

It is part of wide-ranging proposals to reorganise health services in its area covering mid and south west Wales.

The Welsh government said it was aware of the proposed legal action.

Campaigners are also pursuing a High Court challenge over A&E changes at Llanelli's Prince Philip Hospital.

They claim the changes could put patients in danger.

Mr Drakeford took his decision on the changes in September after the plan by Hywel Dda Health Board was referred to him by patient watchdog Hywel Dda Community Health Council.

A separate judicial review of the original decision of the health board has been postponed while the legal challenge against the Welsh government is considered.

A Welsh government spokesperson said: "We are aware of the correspondence from Michael Imperato of NewLaw Solicitors and it would be inappropriate to comment at this time."

A Hywel Dda health board spokesperson said: "The Health Board remains of the view that it has fully complied with its legal obligations and will respond through the appropriate channels."