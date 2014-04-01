Fishguard's Ysgol Glannau Gwaun closes after death crash
A Pembrokeshire school closed for the day with pupils and staff "deeply shocked and saddened" by the death of a teacher in a road traffic collision.
A book of condolence has been opened at Ysgol Glannau Gwaun in Fishguard in memory of the woman who, while known locally, has not been officially named by police.
She died in a two-car collision nearby on the A40 at Scleddau at 08:02 BST.
The male driver of the second car was airlifted to hospital.
Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
Head teacher Irwyn Wilcox described his colleague as an "outstanding teacher, conscientious and caring".
'Loved her'
He said she had "immediately earned the respect of pupils, parents and colleagues through her hard work and joyful, serene, gentle personality" when she joined the Learning Resource Centre in January 2012.
Mr Wilcox said: "All her pupils had additional learning needs; she met all their needs by making each of them feel special, unifying in a pragmatic and unassuming way, a team of support workers who respected her professionalism and loved her for it.
"Undoubtedly the community at Ysgol Glannau Gwaun has been denied the services of one who was destined for great things."
The collision involved a blue Mini Cooper and a grey Volkswagen Golf.
The male driver of the Golf was flown to Swansea's Morriston Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening injuries.
Police closed the road and put a diversion in place.
They are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the road between 07:30-08:10 BST or who witnessed the collision to call them on 101.
The school is expected to reopen on Wednesday.