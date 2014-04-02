Neath RFC owner in fraud and money laundering arrest
- Published
The owner of Neath Rugby Club has been arrested on suspicion of fraud and money laundering and released on bail.
Geraint Hawkes, 47, and another man were held by Gwent Police on Wednesday.
The arrests were made as part of an ongoing fraud investigation by the Wales Regional Asset Recovery Team, supported by the National Crime Agency.
Police said the arrests were made at addresses in south Wales, including at Neath RFC.
In a statement, Gwent Police said two men, a 47-year-old and a 44-year-old from the Swansea area, had been released on police bail until September.
The statement also said a 73-year-old woman was assisting officers with their inquiries.