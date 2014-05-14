BBC News

Oyster Wharf: Plans for Mumbles seafront revamp unveiled

An artist's impression of the new development in Mumbles

Plans to revamp part of the seafront in Swansea have been unveiled.

New shops, restaurants and a gym will form Oyster Wharf in Mumbles, which will also incorporate a refurbished Tivoli building.

The firm behind the scheme, Nextcolour Developments, hopes Swansea council planners will now give them the go-ahead.

Traders have already given a positive reaction saying it would help to boost the area.

"The upcoming regeneration project is a vital step for Mumbles," said James Morse, commercial director at Nextcolour.

"Oyster Wharf will become a spectacular centrepiece within the community."

Paul Whittaker, chairman of Mumbles Traders Association, welcomed the plans, saying they were a long time coming.

He added: "Mumbles is the jewel in the Swansea tourism crown but has dimmed over the last 10 years.

"Now the time is right for this level of prestigious development to occur."

The development will include shops, restaurants and a spa

