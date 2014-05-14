Oyster Wharf: Plans for Mumbles seafront revamp unveiled
Plans to revamp part of the seafront in Swansea have been unveiled.
New shops, restaurants and a gym will form Oyster Wharf in Mumbles, which will also incorporate a refurbished Tivoli building.
The firm behind the scheme, Nextcolour Developments, hopes Swansea council planners will now give them the go-ahead.
Traders have already given a positive reaction saying it would help to boost the area.
"The upcoming regeneration project is a vital step for Mumbles," said James Morse, commercial director at Nextcolour.
"Oyster Wharf will become a spectacular centrepiece within the community."
Paul Whittaker, chairman of Mumbles Traders Association, welcomed the plans, saying they were a long time coming.
He added: "Mumbles is the jewel in the Swansea tourism crown but has dimmed over the last 10 years.
"Now the time is right for this level of prestigious development to occur."