A group of pupils have been treated at a Pembrokeshire school after experimenting with a 'legal high'.

Seven of the group at Pembroke Comprehensive School fell unwell at about 14:00 BST. Police believe they experienced a poor reaction to the substance they had taken.

Some were treated at the scene while others were taken to Withybush hospital in Haverfordwest as a precaution.

None are believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

A Pembrokeshire council spokesman said parents have been informed.

What are legal highs? Substances which produce similar effects to illegal drugs (such as cocaine and ecstasy) but that are not controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

This is because there is not enough research about them to base a decision on.

They cannot be sold for human consumption, but are often sold as bath salts or plant food to get round the law.

Most fall into three main categories: stimulants, sedatives or hallucinogens.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "At approximately 14:07 this afternoon, the ambulance service informed Dyfed-Powys Police of an incident they were dealing with at Pembroke Comprehensive School, where a group of pupils had become unwell.

"Officers attended the scene and established that a number of pupils were affected - some were treated at the scene and released, but others were conveyed to A&E in Withybush as a precaution."

The spokesperson said air ambulance also attended the school as a precaution and none of the pupils are believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

"Enquiries have commenced into the circumstances, but early indications are that the group may have reacted to a type of legal high."

Ambulance staff confirmed that they had sent four emergency ambulances to the school and an ambulance officer.

"Though the cause is yet to be confirmed, it is believed the pupils may have reacted to an unknown substance," added a spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service.