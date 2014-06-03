Image copyright Other Image caption Megan Thomas was planning to study at university

A woman who died in crash on the A40 in Carmarthenshire at the weekend has been named by police as 21-year-old Megan Thomas, from the Llandovery area.

She was the driver of a Peugeot car involved in a collision with a Suzuki vehicle between Llandeilo and Nantgaredig on Saturday morning.

Her family have paid tribute, describing her as "caring and loving".

In statement, relatives said she had recently been accepted to study an outdoor sports and education degree.

"Megan will be very sadly missed by her family and friends who would like to thank everyone who has offered their support and kind wishes," they added.

An investigation into the crash by Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing.