Rugby referee Nigel Owens caught speeding on the M4
- Published
Wales' top rugby referee avoided penalty points for speeding after telling magistrates he was rushing to the toilet due to a medical condition.
Nigel Owens, 43, was caught doing 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4.
Owens from Pontyberem, Carmarthenshire, appealed against his points at Swansea Magistrates' Court and was ordered to pay £205 in fines and costs.
He told the court he has a "long-standing medical condition" which requires prescription medicine.
Magistrates heard Owens, who has refereed at the 2007 and 2011 Rugby World Cups, was driving to a referee a match in Pontypridd on 26 December 2013 when his BMW was clocked speeding.
Chairman of the bench Alun Williams told him: "After careful consideration of the evidence we have decided against placing any points on your licence due to the special circumstances."
Owens, who already has six points on his licence, appealed against the penalty points to avoid a future potential ban.
He told the court: "I have had injections to try and settle the problem... It affected the speed I was driving when I was caught over the limit."